* Main interest rate cut by 50 basis points
* Government ministers say cut was not enough
* Lira falls to weakest in two weeks on govt comments
* Inflation outlook improving slowly
(Adds government calling for deeper cuts, lira weakening)
By Ece Toksabay
ISTANBUL, Jan 20 Turkey's central bank lowered
its main interest rate on Tuesday and drew a swift rebuke from
government ministers who said the 50 basis point cut, five
months ahead of a parliamentary election, was not enough to
support economic growth.
The barrage of complaints from Deputy Prime Minister Numan
Kurtulmus, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci and presidential
adviser Yigit Bulut sent the lira to a two-week low amid
concerns over growing political pressure on monetary policy.
The bank trimmed its main one-week repo rate by 50 basis
points to 7.75 percent in response to slowing inflation, a
sharper cut than many economists had expected, but left other
interest rates on hold.
Hours later, Kurtulmus took to Twitter to say the bank's
move was "at odds" with the government's economic vision.
"With this decision it has unfortunately become more
difficult to achieve growth, employment and inflation targets,"
he wrote.
Last week, President Tayyip Erdogan warned he might summon
central bank officials if they did not respond to his repeated
calls for lower rates to boost growth.
The lira initially firmed after the rate cut as
traders voiced relief that the bank had not yielded to political
pressure with a deeper reduction. After the ministers' comments,
it dropped to 2.35 to the dollar, its weakest since Jan. 5.
"It's hard to say (the rate cut) is just due to political
pressure because there was a downside surprise in inflation in
December," Finansbank economist Gokce Celik said.
"But the comments from government are damaging the
credibility of the central bank. Even if they (the bank) did it
for economic reasons, that's not what it looks like from
outside."
GROWING PRESSURE
Bolstering economic growth would improve the ruling AK
Party's prospects of winning a two-thirds majority in the June
election and thereby help Erdogan in his drive to build a strong
executive presidency.
Economic growth slowed to 1.7 percent year-on-year in the
third quarter, below a Reuters forecast of 3 percent, indicating
the government will not meet its 4 percent full-year target.
The central bank's battle against inflation, even as the
economy slows and conflict continues in neighbouring countries,
has been helped by the slide in global oil and commodity prices.
Tuesday's decision came after data showed annual consumer
price inflation eased to 8.17 percent in December from 9.15
percent in November. The latest central bank survey of business
leaders pointed to end-2015 inflation of 6.82 percent, still
above the 5 percent target.
Of 20 economists polled by Reuters, 11 had expected a cut in
the main rate, with eight forecasting a quarter of a percentage
point reduction and three anticipating a 50 basis point cut.
The bank described Tuesday's rate cut as "measured" and said
it would keep its overall monetary policy tight until there was
a significant improvement in the inflation outlook.
But with Economy Minister Zeybekci already calling for cuts
in other interest rates and presidential adviser Bulut
suggesting it take further action at an extraordinary meeting,
that aim could prove increasingly difficult.
"The fact that the central bank opted to cut rates -- and
fairly aggressively at that -- despite an inflation rate that
remains way above its target says much about the conduct of
Turkish monetary policy," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign
Strategy in London.
"Once again, questions will be raised about the independence
of Turkey's central bank."
(Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Dasha Afanasieva
and Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul; Gulsen Solaker in Ankara; Writing
by Daren Butler and Nick Tattersall; Editing by Gareth Jones)