ISTANBUL Jan 20 The Turkish central bank said on Tuesday it would keep its overall monetary policy tight until there is a clear improvement in the inflation outlook.

In a statement accompanying its interest rate decision, the bank said it expected inflation to be in line with target levels by mid-2015 and said falling oil and commodity prices were helping inflation improve.

