ISTANBUL Jan 20 Turkey's central bank lowered
its one-week repo rate by 50 basis points on Tuesday in response
to slowing inflation and in the face of increased political
pressure for softer monetary policy, but left other key rates on
hold.
The bank cut its one-week repo rate to 7.75 percent while
leaving its overnight lending rate at 11.25 percent, its primary
dealers' overnight borrowing rate at 10.75 percent and its
overnight borrowing rate at 7.50 percent.
