LONDON, July 21 Ratings agency DBRS said on Thursday it cut Turkey's long-term foreign currency rating by one notch to a speculative grade BB(High), reflecting a deterioration in the rule of law and rising geopolitical tensions since last Friday's failed coup.

It also cut Turkey's short-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings and said the trend on all ratings was negative.

"Turkey's large external financing needs are a key source of vulerability," DBRS said in a statement.

"Moreover, the failed coup attempt and its fallout could divert political attention from the much-needed structural reform agenda, which is important to boost national savings and reduce external imbalances."

DBRS said it could cut the rating further if Turkey's instiutional quality continued to weaken or if a sharp reduction in capital inflows severely affected the economy and financial system. (Reporting by Nigel Stephenson, editing by Mike Dolan)