ISTANBUL, April 4 Ratings agency Fitch cut its
growth forecast for Turkey to 2.5 percent from 3.2 percent for
2014, and to 3.2 percent from 3.8 percent for 2015, citing
slower domestic lending growth and signs of moderation in
consumer and investor confidence.
In a note released on Friday, Fitch affirmed Turkey's
ratings at BBB- with a stable outlook.
Fitch said it expected political noise to remain an enduring
feature of Turkey ahead of presidential elections in August and
parliamentary elections in June 2015, periodically clouding the
economic outlook.
Fitch said Turkey's economy remained highly volatile, and
expected the coherence and predictability of its macroeconomic
policy to be weaker than in some emerging market peers.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Kim Coghill)