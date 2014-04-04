(Adds details, background)
ISTANBUL, April 4 Ratings agency Fitch cut its
growth forecasts for Turkey on Friday, citing slower domestic
lending growth and signs that consumer and investor confidence
are moderating.
It now sees the economy expanding by 2.5 percent in 2014,
compared with a previous estimate of 3.2 percent, and by 3.2
percent rather than 3.8 percent next year.
Turkey targets medium-term economic growth of 5 percent,
which the central bank has said it expects to achieve by
mid-2015 after shortfalls in 2012 and 2013.
On Friday, Fitch also affirmed Turkey's credit rating at
BBB- with a stable outlook, at the bottom of its
investment-grade category.
A clear win in local elections on Sunday for the ruling AK
Party has helped relieve political uncertainty after a bitter
campaign, although Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's vow to punish
those responsible for damaging leaks could stoke tensions again.
Fitch said it expected political noise to remain an enduring
feature of Turkey ahead of presidential elections in August and
parliamentary elections in June 2015, periodically clouding the
economic outlook.
Fitch said Turkey's economy remained highly volatile, and
expected the coherence and predictability of its macroeconomic
policy to be weaker than in some emerging market peers.
"A material and durable reduction in the current account
deficit, coupled with a rebalancing of net capital inflows
towards longer-term instruments and a sustained increase in
international reserves" could lead to positive rating action,
Fitch said.
A track record of lower and more stable inflation would also
help the country's rating, it added.
Turkey's central bank said on Thursday its current tight
monetary policy was sufficient to tackle inflation, even though
consumer prices rose more than expected in March, and inflation
would start to ease from June.
Data announced on Thursday showed monthly inflation at 1.13
percent last month, exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 0.88
percent. This followed a rise of 0.43 percent in February.
