COPENHAGEN Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen proposed on Sunday postponing a planned visit by Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yilderim this month due to the diplomatic row between Turkey and the Netherlands.

"With the current Turkish attacks on Holland the meeting can not be seen separated from that. I have therefore proposed to my Turkish colleague that the meeting will be postponed," Rasmussen said in a press release.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter)