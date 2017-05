Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan branded the Netherlands "Nazi remnants, fascists" on Saturday after the Dutch government withdrew permission for his Foreign Minister to land there.

Rotterdam city authorities had on Friday withdrawn permission for him to attend a meeting to rally support for President Tayyip Erdogan's plans for extended powers, to be put to a referendum next month. Several other Euroepan cities have banned such meetings to be attended by Turkish officials.