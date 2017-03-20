Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar and Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus, attends a ceremony marking the 102nd anniversary of Battle of Canakkale, also known as the Gallipoli Campaign, at Turkish memorial in Canakkale,... REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL The attitude of European countries toward Turkey is anti-democratic and against European values and human rights, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

In a news conference broadcast live on television, Kurtulmus also lashed out at weekend comments from Germany's spy chief, who said Ankara had not provided convincing evidence that a U.S.-based Muslim cleric was behind a failed coup last July.

Kurtulmus called the comments "unacceptable".

He also said it was unacceptable for German newspapers to carry so many headlines about Turkey, saying that was meddling in Ankara's internal affairs.

Turkey and Germany have been locked in a deepening diplomatic row after some cities banned Turkish ministers from speaking to rallies of expatriate Turks on public safety grounds. Kurtulmus called the bans "unacceptable".

