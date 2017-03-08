Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
BERLIN Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he had told his German counterpart that Turkey was "very disturbed" by the cancellation of events where Turkish ministers had been due to speak in Germany and that this should not be repeated.
Speaking to reporters in Berlin, Cavusoglu said Turkey wanted to continue as friends with Germany, but Germany must decide and Turkey will take steps accordingly.
