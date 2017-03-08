BERLIN Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he had told his German counterpart that Turkey was "very disturbed" by the cancellation of events where Turkish ministers had been due to speak in Germany and that this should not be repeated.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin, Cavusoglu said Turkey wanted to continue as friends with Germany, but Germany must decide and Turkey will take steps accordingly.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler)