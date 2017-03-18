* Gabriel interview published in Der Spiegel magazine
* Says ties with Britain after Brexit may offer "blueprint"
* Warning to Turkish politicians planning rallies
(Adds comment from Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn)
BERLIN, March 18 Turkey has never been less
likely to join the European Union than now and the bloc should
seek a special relationship with Britain, German Foreign
Minister Sigmar Gabriel said as relations between Ankara and
Berlin hit a low point.
"Today Turkey is definitely further away from becoming a
member of the European Union than ever before," Gabriel said in
an interview with news magazine Der Spiegel published on
Saturday.
He said he always had doubts about whether Turkey should
join the EU but found himself in the minority in his Social
Democrat (SPD) party.
Before taking power in Germany in 2005, Chancellor Angela
Merkel was an outspoken opponent of Turkey's membership and
called for a "privileged partnership".
Gabriel once thought that would make Turks feel like
second-class Europeans but said his opinion had changed since
Britain's decision to leave the EU.
"Today the situation is totally different due to Brexit.
We'd be well advised to bring about a 'special relationship'
with Great Britain after its exit from the EU," Gabriel said.
"That will be an important learning process for the EU and
perhaps some of it can serve as a blueprint for other countries
in the long term," Gabriel said.
Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said in an
interview with Deutschlandfunk radio that Turkey's verbal
attacks and the way that "the rule of law and order in Turkey
has been tramped on" after a failed coup in July meant there was
nothing that could help bring the EU and Turkey together at the
moment.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Bild
am Sonntag newspaper Turkish accession to the EU "will not fail
due to a lack of willingness on the part of EU members but
rather due to Turkey not wanting to introduce European
standards".
Juncker added that if Turkey were to re-introduce the death
penalty, that would result in accession talks ending.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is courting Turks abroad
for support in an April 16 referendum that would grant him
sweeping new powers.
He infuriated Germany and the Netherlands by describing bans
on planned rallies by Turkish ministers as "fascist". The arrest
of a Turkish-German journalist in Ankara has also caused upset.
Gabriel said Erdogan was taking advantage of a sentiment
many people of Turkish origin have in Germany that they are
neither accepted nor welcomed.
He said Germany should avoid reacting in kind to
provocations from Turkey because that would only give Erdogan
the "who needs a bogeyman for his campaign".
He also warned Turkish politicians that they could be banned
from holding rallies in Germany if they do not stick to German
laws: "Whoever crosses these lines cannot expect to be allowed
to propagate his political ideas here."
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Julia Glover/Ruth
Pitchford)