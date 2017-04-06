BERLIN, April 5 German authorities are
investigating 20 Turkish citizens on suspicion of conducting
espionage in Germany, a newspaper reported on Thursday.
Die Welt said it received the information in an official
government response to a question about the issue filed by Sevim
Dagdelen, a German lawmaker with the hard left party Die Linke.
Tensions are running high between the two NATO allies ahead
of a referendum in Turkey next month that proposes expanding the
powers of President Tayyip Erdogan. Berlin infuriated Ankara
after cancelling several campaign rallies by Turkish ministers
in Germany, drawing accusations from Turkey of "Nazi" tactics.
Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office (GBA) said last month
it had launched a probe into suspected spying by Turkey.
German media said at the time that the entity being
investigated was the Turkish Intelligence Agency (MIT) and that
it was suspected of spying on supporters of U.S.-based cleric
Fethullah Gulen. Ankara accuses Gulen of organising a failed
coup last July, a charge he denies.
"At the moment we are investigating a total of 20 suspects
on suspicion of conducting secret service agent activities on
behalf of the Turkish government," the German government wrote
in its answer to the German lawmaker, Die Welt said.
German police in February raided the apartments of four
imams suspected of spying on followers of Gulen on behalf of the
Turkish government.
