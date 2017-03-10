Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
BERLIN The German government believes the Turkish government has heard its pleas not to use Nazi comparisons in an escalating row about appearances by Turkish politicians in Germany, a spokesman for the German foreign ministry said on Friday.
On Thursday Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkey to stop invoking Berlin's Nazi past in criticising cancellations of Turkish ministers' rallies in Germany. Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has delivered a similar message to his Turkish counterpart.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrea Shalal)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.