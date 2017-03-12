BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday it was difficult to continue working with Turkey on economic aid because of the row over Turkish ministers campaigning in EU countries and the arrest of a German-Turkish journalist in Turkey.

"In these circumstances it is of course extremely difficult to continue working on that," he told Germany's ZDF public broadcaster. "We don't want to escalate it, everyone in the German government is agreed, we only want Turkey to return to reason."

