German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble addresses a news conference at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Baden-Baden, Germany, March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BRUSSELS The behaviour of Turkish politicians campaigning for a constitutional change to expand the powers of President Tayyip Erdogan is so "unimaginable" that it defies comment, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

Schaeuble was speaking to reporters in Brussels after a meeting of European Union finance ministers.

His comment reflected growing frustration by German officials about repeated comments by Erdogan and other top Turkish officials comparing local bans on rallies in Germany to actions taken during the Nazi era.

(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber)