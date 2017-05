ANKARA Vote counting has started across Turkey in a historic referendum that could change the constitution and give President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers, the state-run TRT broadcaster said on Sunday.

Polls closed at 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) in the east of the country and at 5 p.m. elsewhere.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)