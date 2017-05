ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the Netherlands would pay the price for harming relations between the two countries as a row over Ankara's political campaigning among Turkish immigrants escalated on Sunday.

"They will certainly pay the price, and also learn what diplomacy is. We will teach them international diplomacy," Erdogan said in a speech at an awards ceremony in Istanbul.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Mark Potter)