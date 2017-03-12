ANKARA Turkey will retaliate in the "harshest ways" to Dutch moves to bar the flight of the Turkish foreign minister and prevent the family minister from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday.

"This situation has been protested in the strongest manner by our side, and it has been conveyed to Dutch authorities that there will be retaliation in the harshest ways ... We will respond in kind to this unacceptable behaviour," Yildirim said in a statement.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Stephen Coates)