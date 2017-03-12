METZ, France Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday the Netherlands was the "capital of fascism" during a speech in France, as a dispute over Ankara's political campaigning among Turkish immigrants in Europe continues to simmer.

"The Netherlands, the so-called capital of democracy, and I say this in quotation marks because they are actually the capital of fascism...," Cavusoglu said during his visit to the northeastern French city of Metz.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Mark Potter)