NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg delivers his speech during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BRUSSELS NATO head Jens Stoltenberg on Monday called on two of the alliance's members, Turkey and the Netherlands, to defuse their escalating dispute. [nL5N1GQ1L5]

"Robust debate is at the heart of our democracies but so is mutual respect," Stoltenberg said. "I would encourage all allies to show mutual respect, to be calm and have a measured approach."

"To contribute to deescalate the tensions, defuse tensions and deescalate the situation, it's important that we now focus on everything that unites us."

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Dominic Evans)