ANKARA The legitimacy of Turkey's referendum on an executive presidency is open to debate, the head of the main opposition party said on Sunday, as he criticised the High Electoral Board for making the vote "controversial".

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People's Party, also said that those who advocated a "Yes" vote in the referendum may have gone beyond the boundaries of the law.

Turkey's High Electoral Board (YSK) said earlier on Sunday it would count ballots which had not been stamped by its officials as valid unless they could be proved fraudulent, citing a high number of complaints that its officials at polling stations had failed to stamp them.

The CHP had earlier said it would demand a recount of up to 60 percent of the votes. Unofficial results showed a narrow 51.4 percent lead to those supporting the referendum on creating an executive presidency that would give Erdogan sweeping powers.

