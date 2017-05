ANKARA Votes in favour of Turkish constitutional changes that could give President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers stood at 57 percent with just over half of ballots counted, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Sunday.

Data cited by Anadolu showed a high percentage of "Yes" votes in central Anatolia, while "No" votes led in coastal regions near the Aegean Sea and Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Nick Tattersall)