Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ANKARA Votes in favour of Turkish constitutional changes that would give President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers narrowed to 51.7 percent with around 95 percent of ballot boxes opened, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Sunday.

"No" votes against the changes have taken the lead in Turkey's three biggest cities Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, as well as in the largely Kurdish southeast, data from Anadolu showed.

