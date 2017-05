ANKARA Turkey's foreign ministry summoned Switzerland's deputy ambassador to Ankara on Saturday over a protest in the Swiss capital Bern against President Tayyip Erdogan, the state-run Anadolu agency reported,

Anadolu said some 250 people, including supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), staged a rally earlier on Saturday in Bern calling for a 'No' vote in an April referendum in Turkey that could give Erdogan sweeping new powers.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Gareth Jones)