BRIEF-Integrated Core Strategies reports 6.5 pct passive stake in RH
* Integrated Core Strategies (US) Llc reports 6.5 pct passive stake in RH as of june 2 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r3IQUu Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, June 13 The Turkish Central Bank injected 1 billion lira ($549 million) into the market in a one-week repo auction on Wednesday at a fixed simple rate of 5.75 percent.
Total bids were 5.583 billion lira. The repo will mature on June 20, central bank data showed.
($1 = 1.8230 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.