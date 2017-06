ISTANBUL May 11 The Turkish Central Bank on Friday injected 5 billion lira ($2.8 billion) in a one-month repo auction at an average rate of 10.8 percent.

Bids totalled 16.65 billion lira, Central Bank data showed. The repo will mature on June 8. ($1 = 1.7856 Turkish liras) (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley)