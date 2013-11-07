BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
ISTANBUL Nov 7 Turkey's biggest lender Isbank said on Thursday its third quarter net profit fell to 632.3 million lira ($310.6 million) from 684.3 million lira, but it beat a Reuters poll forecast of 556 million lira. ($1 = 2.0356 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent