ISTANBUL Nov 7 Turkey's biggest lender Isbank said on Thursday its third quarter net profit fell to 632.3 million lira ($310.6 million) from 684.3 million lira, but it beat a Reuters poll forecast of 556 million lira. ($1 = 2.0356 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall)