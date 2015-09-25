ANKARA, Sept 25 Thirteen people were killed in a road accident in southern Turkey on Friday, as millions took to their cars for the annual Muslim holiday season of Eid, local media reported.

The crash involved a car and a light vehicle and happened in the early hours of Friday near the Bor district of Nigde province, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

Eleven people were pronounced dead at the scene and a further two died in hospital. Video footage showed the badly mangled wreckage of what appeared to be a van, and police sorting through the personal belongings of the victims on the roadside.

The holiday season is a particularly dangerous time on the roads in Turkey, which at the best of times have a grim record in road safety, with heavily-laden vehicles travelling at high speed, and seatbelts rarely worn.

According to the World Health Organisation, around 10,000 people lose their lives to road crashes in Turkey each year. (Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Toby Chopra)