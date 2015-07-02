By Ayla Jean Yackley
| ISPARTA, Turkey, July 2
ISPARTA, Turkey, July 2 Many of the workers in
the bright-pink fields in this southwest Turkish province have
an unexpected connection with the flowers they are tending. They
are Syrian refugees working as itinerant labourers during
Turkey's harvest of its prized Damascus rose.
The harvest, set to end this weekend, transforms 16 million
square m (4,000 acres) of land into beds of pink and perfumes
the air around the town of Isparta, the world's biggest producer
of Damascus roses and their costly oil, each June.
Isparta still supplies Mecca's Grand Mosque, as well as
French luxury brands that use the oil as a base for fragrances.
Four tonnes of rose -- roughly 2 million flowers -- are
required to produce 1 kg (2.2 lb) of rose absolute essence,
which sells for about 7,500 euros ($8,300), or 10,000 euros if
it's from organic crop. Exports are valued at 15 million euros.
The oil is a strategic product for perfume makers, serving
as the base for most floral fragrances to prolong the scent.
The six-week harvest is a "race against time," said Nuri
Ercetin, who runs a rose-oil plant in Isparta that his father
established in 1958. This year an April frost hit the crop,
expected to be about 6,000 tonnes, cutting it by 20 percent.
"We cannot obtain enough flowers, and there is a lack of a
concerted effort to preserve the business, so it is in danger."
France's Givenchy and Britain's Liz Earle procured Ercetin's
roses for limited-edition fragrances, and he works with New
York-based International Flavors & Fragrances, one of
the worlds' biggest perfume-makers.
But it is hard work producing the oil from the 7,500 tonnes
of flowers that is almost entirely shipped overseas. Pickers are
up at sunrise before the heat of the day burns off dew and must
rush their product to processing plants within two hours.
TRADITION FADING
Despite the steady rise in demand from a global fragrance
industry worth almost $40 billion, Turkish output has declined
for two decades and the tradition of rose cultivation is fading.
A shrinking population - true for much of Turkey's rural
communities amid rapid urbanisation - prefers to raise less
labour-intensive products, like cherries and peaches for export,
said rose growers. Aging rose bushes are another culprit.
Larger producers now employ migrant farm labourers including
Syrian refugees. Turkey harbours nearly 2 million people from
Syria who have escaped the violence that erupted there in 2011
and are increasingly working in low-paying agricultural jobs.
There is no rose industry in war-torn Syria. Turkey has a 60
percent share of the market, while Bulgaria controls the rest.
Named for the ancient Syrian capital, the 30-petal Damascus
rose, also called Damascena or Damask, is one of just a handful
of the 150 species of roses from which oil can be extracted.
It may have first been brought from Syria to Europe by
Crusaders in the 13th century. Shakespeare writes of "gloves as
sweet as damask roses" in "A Winter's Tale".
Locally, the flower was cherished for its delicate taste and
medicinal qualities, said Banu Ozden of the Culinary Arts
Centre, which seeks to preserve Turkish food heritage.
But rose is now viewed as old-fashioned, she said, surviving
in the odd dessert, like the eponymous "gullac," or the starchy
Turkish delight confection. "It may not die now, but it might
not survive another 20 years," Ozden said.
($1 = 0.90 euros)
(Editing by Michael Roddy)