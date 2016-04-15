ISTANBUL, April 15 Turkey's Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani agreed on Friday
to improve economic cooperation, with banking a priority, prime
ministry sources told Reuters, following the lifting of
international sanctions on Iran.
The two countries also agreed to increase trade and mutual
investments, the sources told Reuters.
Iran is frustrated that few trade deals have been
implemented since the nuclear-related sanctions were lifted, as
foreign banks still steer clear of processing transactions.
On Friday it called on the United States and European Union
to help it access the global financial system, but the White
House said the nuclear deal did not include giving Tehran such
access.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by
Dominic Evans)