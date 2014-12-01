ISTANBUL Dec 1 Turkey's Renaissance Holding and
Russia's state-backed private equity fund have agreed to jointly
invest $400 million in Russia, in sectors such as healthcare and
commercial real estate.
"We intend to target projects such as the construction of
healthcare centres, transport and commercial real estate
projects including the development of new shopping centres,"
said Kirill Dmitriev, Chief Executive of the Russian Direct
Investment Fund (RDIF). He told Reuters on Friday the venture
would be split 50-50 between the two partners.
RDIF, a subsidiary of state-owned Vnesheconombank, plans to
use a public private partnership model, he said on Monday.
Russia's economy has suffered because of a sharp fall in the
price of oil, which accounts for around two-thirds of Russia's
exports, and economic sanctions targeting the Russian energy,
banking and defence sectors.
Russia is Turkey's biggest energy supplier, and Ankara is
Moscow's second biggest trade partner after Germany. Turkish
companies have enjoyed a rise in orders from Russia after limits
to trade with the United States and EU were introduced.
Dmitriev runs the $10 billion RDIF, created in 2010 to
co-invest alongside foreigners to give them greater comfort in
Russia's uncertain business environment, often criticised for
corruption.
Renaissance Holding has more than 37,000 employees bringing
in more and than $3 billion turnover annually.
