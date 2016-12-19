Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
WASHINGTON U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement had no connection to the assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey on Monday, and he strongly condemns the killing, according to an official who advises Gulen on media issues.
Allegations by an unnamed senior Turkish security official of "very strong signs" that the gunman who killed the ambassador belonged to Gulen's network are "laughable" and intended to cover up for lax security, the adviser, Alp Aslandogan told Reuters.
"Mr. Gulen categorically condemns this heinous act," Aslandogan said. The Turkish government has accused Gulen of instigating a failed coup in July. Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, denies this.
, Afghanistan Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead by security forces, officials said.