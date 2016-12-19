Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained on Monday the sister and mother of the gunman who shot dead the Russian ambassador at an art gallery in the Turkish capital, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.
It said the two women were detained in the southwestern Turkish province of Aydin.
, Afghanistan Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead by security forces, officials said.