ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to share information about the shooting of Moscow's ambassador to Ankara, a Turkish official said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters the ambassador, Andrei Karlov, had died after being shot by a gunman at an art gallery in the Turkish capital.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)