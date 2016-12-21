Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov lies on the ground after he was shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, December 19, 2016. Hasim Kilic/Hurriyet via REUTERS

ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday there is "no doubt" that the assassin who gunned down the Russian ambassador in Ankara was a member of the network of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

"There is no reason to hide that he's a member of the FETO network. All his connections, from where he was educated to his links, point to FETO," he said. The government refers to the followers of Gulen as the "Gulenist Terrorist Network", or "FETO".

Erdogan also said initial findings suggested the gunman had foreign links, although he did not elaborate.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)