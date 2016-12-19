ANKARA Dec 19 There are "very strong signs"
that the gunman who killed the Russian ambassador to Turkey on
Monday belonged to the network of the U.S.-based cleric who
Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in July, a senior
security official said.
The official, who declined to be identified, said the
current investigation was focused on the gunman's links to
Fethullah Gulen's network.
The government says Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed
exile in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania since 1999, created a
"parallel network" in the police, military, judiciary and civil
service aimed at overthrowing the state. The cleric denies this.
President Tayyip Erdogan identified the attacker, who was
later killed by security forces, as a member of the Ankara riot
police who had spent 2-1/2 years on the force.
