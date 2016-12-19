Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
ISTANBUL The attack on the Russian ambassador to Turkey on Monday was an attempt at ruining Turkish relations with Moscow, the mayor of Ankara said.
Melih Gokcek made the comment to reporters outside the hospital where the ambassador was taken after being shot in an art gallery in the Turkish capital.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
, Afghanistan Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead by security forces, officials said.