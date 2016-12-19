Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
ISTANBUL Turkey's foreign minister on Monday said common sense was prevailing in both Russia and Turkey following the assassination of Moscow's ambassador in Ankara, and the two countries would work together to investigate.
Mevlut Cavusgolu was speaking in Moscow, where he was due to meet his Russian and Iranian counterparts to discuss the situation in Syria.
In comments carried live on Turkish television, he praised the Russian ambassador as a "great man" and a "great diplomat".
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
, Afghanistan Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead by security forces, officials said.