MOSCOW Security around the Russian embassy in Ankara has been stepped up after the Russian ambassador was shot by a gunman, the RIA news agency reported on Monday evening.

The Russian ambassador to Ankara was shot in an attack at an art gallery in the Turkish capital on Monday and the Russian RIA news agency said he had died of his wounds. [nL5N1EE4QQ]

