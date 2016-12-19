U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (C) speaks with incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump condemned the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey on Monday, saying the killing was carried out by a "radical Islamic terrorist" and violated "all rules of civilized order."

Trump, in a statement issued by his transition team, offered condolences to the family of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov, who was fatally shot while attending an event at an art gallery in Ankara.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton in Washington; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)