UNITED NATIONS The United Nations condemned an attack on the Russian ambassador to Ankara, who was shot and killed in an attack at an art gallery in the Turkish capital on Monday.

"We condemn the gun attack on the Russian ambassador to Turkey. There can be no justification for an attack on a diplomat or an ambassador," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. "We hope that the perpetrator will be brought to justice."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)