Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
WASHINGTON The United States condemns the gun attack on the Russian ambassador to Turkey earlier on Monday, the U.S. State Department said.
Ambassador Andrei Karlov died of his gunshot wounds after he was attacked at an art gallery in the Turkish capital Ankara on Monday, the Russian RIA news agency reported.
"We condemn this act of violence, whatever its source," said U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."
, Afghanistan Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead by security forces, officials said.