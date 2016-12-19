WASHINGTON The United States condemns the gun attack on the Russian ambassador to Turkey earlier on Monday, the U.S. State Department said.

Ambassador Andrei Karlov died of his gunshot wounds after he was attacked at an art gallery in the Turkish capital Ankara on Monday, the Russian RIA news agency reported.

"We condemn this act of violence, whatever its source," said U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."

