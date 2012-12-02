KARASU, Turkey Dec 2 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday Russia would be willing to increase its gas supplies to Turkey this winter if requested by Ankara and an agreement was reached.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the Turkish Black Sea town of Karasu east of Istanbul, Novak said Russia had upped winter gas flow to Turkey in the past and that "if needed and a joint agreement was reached, it is possible to do this again."