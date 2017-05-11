(Adds quotes from the Russian side, context)
ISTANBUL/MOSCOW May 11 Turkey resumed wheat
imports from Russia on Monday, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat
Zeybekci told Reuters on Thursday, just a few days after the
trade dispute between the two countries was settled.
Turkey, traditionally the second-largest buyer of Russian
wheat after Egypt and the top buyer of its sunflower oil,
imposed what Moscow regarded as prohibitively high import
tariffs from mid-March.
The dispute, which had brought Russia's grain supplies to
Turkey to a virtual standstill, was resolved at the meeting of
the presidents of the two countries - Tayyip Erdogan and
Vladimir Putin - on May 3.
"Wheat imports from Russia to Turkey began on Monday,"
Zeybekci said.
Russian wheat and sunflower oil are again being sold to
buyers in Turkey, a Russian lobby group of grain exporters and
the union of sunflower oil producers also said on Thursday.
"The wheat (trade) has opened. Some of our association
members are already signing contracts," Sergey Balan, the head
of Russia's National Association of Exporters of Agricultural
Products, told Reuters.
Mikhail Maltsev, the head of Russia's Oil and Fats Union,
also said that Russian sunflower oil suppliers received the
confirmation from the Turkish buyers on Thursday that all
restrictions were removed and had started to enter into new
contracts.
Russian Agriculture Ministry did not immediately respond to
Reuters' requests for comment.
Wheat traders in Russia, Western Europe and a Turkish flour
miller also confirmed that the Russian wheat trade with Ankara
was back to normal.
"I have made sales of Russian wheat for May and June
shipment and Russian new crop is also being negotiated, in my
view the trade is back to normal," one of the traders said.
A Turkish flour miller said that "all hurdles" had been
lifted on Russian wheat imports and the restrictive list of
countries had been removed and wheat could be imported without
customs duties "from any origin". The miller also said he had
just purchased two consignments of Russian wheat for a total of
8,000 tonnes.
Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, is
expected to speed up its grain exports in the coming weeks due
to resumed supplies to Turkey and also due to the rouble
currency weakening, SovEcon consultancy said on Wednesday.
It was not clear whether the trade with Russian maize (corn)
has also been restored.
