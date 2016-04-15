ISTANBUL, April 15 The website of Russian state
news agency Sputnik has been blocked in Turkey, its Turkish
editor-in-chief said on Friday, a move that could further strain
relations between Moscow and Ankara after Turkey shot down a
Russian warplane last year.
"There is no access to sputniknews.com and subdomains from
Turkey. We've sent a letter to the regulatory agency asking for
the reasons. We were not expecting a ban at all," Mahir Boztepe
told Reuters.
No one was immediately available for comment at the telecoms
and internet regulatory agency.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan)