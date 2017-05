Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during an iftar event in Istanbul, Turkey, June 24, 2016. Picture taken June 24, 2016. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's Vladimir Putin are expected to meet before and during the G20 Summit in September, presidential sources in Ankara said on Wednesday.

The two leaders agreed in a telephone call on Wednesday to resume cooperation, including in the fight against terrorism, and voiced readiness for a face-to-face meeting, after months of bitterness in ties, the sources said.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)