ISTANBUL Dec 29 Turkey does not plan to become partner for the South Stream pipeline, but may consider if it receives offers for partnership, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Thursday.

Turkey gave Russia permission on Wednesday to build the South Stream pipeline through its territory, supplying the missing piece needed by Moscow to secure markets for its gas in Europe at the possible expense of Brussels-backed rivals.

Yildiz also said Turkey will take 5.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas from Gazprom through the Western Pipeline, and Botas will not renew its expired contract on this pipeline, but gas through the Western Pipeline may be brought to Turkey at the beginning of third quarter in 2012 if private companies renew the contract. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Ece Toksabay)