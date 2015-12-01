BRUSSELS Dec 1 Russia has not yet taken a decision on financing for the Turkish Stream gas and a nuclear power plant due to be built in Turkey and is working on the basis that they will go ahead, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukaev said on Tuesday.

"The government has not frozen these projects," Ulyukaev told a news conference after tripartite talks over a planned EU-Ukraine trade deal.

"There have been no decisions at this stage on suspending, freezing or ending financing for these projects so we are working on the assumptions that they will be carried out."

Russia's commitment to the Turkish Stream project has been case into doubt after Turkey shot down an Russian air force jet. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)