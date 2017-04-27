Modi, marking three years in power, opens India's longest bridge
GUWAHATI, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking three years in power, on Friday inaugurated the country's longest bridge that spans the vast Brahmaputra River in Assam.
ISTANBUL A Russian navy ship is sinking after it collided with a Togo-flagged vessel off the Turkish coast on Thursday, shipping agent GAC said.
It said the Russian ship "Liman" and the other vessel, which it identified as Youzarsif H, collided in fog and low visibility.
Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.