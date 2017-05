ANKARA, April 27 A Russian military ship collided with a vessel carrying livestock off Turkey's Black Sea coast on Thursday, broadcaster NTV reported, adding that 45 Russian soldiers had been rescued while 15 were still missing.

NTV said the coast guard and emergency teams had been dispatched to the site, 18 miles (29 km) from Kilyos village, on the Black Sea coast just north of Istanbul. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)